May is Mental Health Awareness Month
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. If a friend, neighbor, or community member were experiencing mental health issues, would you be able to intervene so they could get help? If you needed help, would you know where to turn? According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults experiences mental illness each year. Demi Johnson, behavioral health program specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, says there are warning signs you may notice in yourself or others that indicate a need to seek help. Those signs include a drastic change in mood, behavior, or personality; an increase in substance use; or ongoing difficulty in sleeping. Moreover, someone may be overwhelmed with intense worries or concerns that get in the way of daily activities. For more information from Demi Johnson, visit Help a Friend or Yourself through a Mental Health Challenge | News (iastate.edu).
Mental Health First Aid
Are you prepared to intervene when a family member, neighbor, or friend is struggling? #BeTheDifference for people in your life with mental health concerns. Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. This training gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. Due to COVID-19 concerns, MHFA training will be offered online. Participants must complete a 2-hour online course prior to the 6-hour virtual training offered through Zoom. Visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/MHFA for more information and to register.
Iowa Concern Hotline
Iowa Concern is a program of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The program began in 1985 as a toll-free number serving the agricultural community. Today, Iowa Concern serves both urban and rural Iowans. Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge.
Iowa Concern has access to an attorney for legal education, stress counselors, and information and referral services for a wide variety of topics.
Contact the Hotline - toll-free at 1-800-447-1985.