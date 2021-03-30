Weather Alert

...Brisk Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Again Today... Although not as windy as Monday, northwest winds will still gust from 25 to 40 mph at times today. It will be cooler as well, but these winds will still combine with drying grasses and low humidities, as low as 25 to 35 percent by afternoon, to produce another day of elevated fire danger. These winds may blow around unsecured objects and affect high profile vehicles. Also, conditions will be favorable for fires to develop and spread quickly, so avoid outdoor burning.