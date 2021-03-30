The Ann Wickman 4 and 5 year olds visited "The Bike Shop," run for several years by Frank Mitchell, in downtown Atlantic. This was the kids first field trip in over a year! The kids were showing their appreciation to Frank for donating two bikes to our Center. The kids got to tour the store and learn all about fixing bikes. Frank lives close to the Center, and said he loves to hear the kids laughter on their playground.
jeffl
