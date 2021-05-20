2021 Nature Tots Preschool Programs
Garden Growers- Sunnyside Park Camblin’s Shelter- Thursday June 10 from 2-4 p.m. and Saturday June 12 from 2-4 p.m. -Dig into a world of gardens and plants with us and learn what it takes to grow your own garden.
Rainforest Rangers - Lake Anita Shelter #5 - Thursday June 24 from 2-4 p.m. and Saturday June 26 from 10 a.m.-noon -Explore the rainforest and learn about the plants and animals that live there
Safari Searchers - Outdoor Classroom, Massena - Thursday July 15 from 2-4 p.m. and Saturday July 17 from 2-4 p.m.- Go on a safari through the savanna with us and learn all about the wildlife from zebras to lions to elephants and more!
This is open to preschoolers only (3 and 4 year olds), and they must be accompanied by an adult or caregiver! Choose your date - it is the same program per week.
Free to attend, space is limited, must pre-register- call Cass County Conservation at (712) 769-2372 or email lkanning@casscia.us to get form to register.
Cass County Conservation Board and Cass County Extension Present: 2021 Summer Day Camps
Kindergarten-Second Grade: Dig Those Dinosaurs ~ Learn about dinosaurs, become a paleontologist, make crafts and play games!
• June 2 and 3 — 1 -4 p.m. at Cold Springs Park, Lewis - Registration Deadline May 27
• June 8 and 9 — 9 a.m. to noon or 1 -4 p.m. at Sunnyside Park (Camblin Shelter), Atlantic - Registration Deadline June 4
• June 21 and 22— 9 a.m.-noon at Lake Anita (Shelter #5), Anita - Registration Deadline June 15
Third-Fifth Grade: Water Wonders ~ Explore all things water through crafts, games and fun - bring a sack lunch.
• June 4 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Cold Springs Park, Lewis - Registration Deadline May 27
• June 11— 10 a.m. -3 p.m. at Sunnyside Park (Camblin Shelter), Atlantic - Registration Deadline June 4
• June 18 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lake Anita (Shelter #5), Anita - Registration Deadline June 15
Sixth-Eighth Grade: Outdoor Adventure Camp ~ Learn outdoor skills related to archery, wildlife, hiking and Dutch Oven cooking (lunch) over a campfire! Busing is available from Cass County Community Center, depart at 8 a.m., and return at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Cold Springs Park, Lewis. Registration Deadline July 1
*Please Note– grade listed above refer to grade just completed. The cost is $10 per camp. Make Checks Payable to: Cass County Extension. Call Extension Office at 243-1132 for more information.
Participants must:
• Wear comfortable clothes/shoes (no flip flops please), dress for the weather and wear/bring sunscreen.
• Complete a medical/information release form if not enrolled in 4-H. The form can be found online at www.extension.iastate.edu/cass in the “Quick Links” section
• Be ready to have fun!