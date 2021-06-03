Guthrie County STEM Fest Held in May

Guthrie County Youth Blasted Off into Future Careers at STEM Fest 2021! This event was held on May 1 at the square in Panora hosted by Guthrie County ISU Extension and the Southwest Iowa STEM Region housed at Southwestern Community College. At STEM Fest there were several educational stations held inside Veterans Auditorium and the Panora Community Building, as well as some educational stations outside around the square.
Businesses that volunteered their time to host booths were Iowa Trenchless, MidAmerican, Eye Care Associates, Raccoon Valley Radio, Panora EMS, Lakeside Village, Insect Zoo, Conservation Station, Iowa Corn Growers, Iowa Trust, Cattlemen’s Association, Farm Bureau, GC State Bank, and Panorama FFA. Hands-on activities included Dementia Live, operating a land rover, learning how to check blood pressure, feeling the inside of an eye, touching over 100 live insects, watching a rainfall simulator, choosing cow rations, creating chicken sounds, exploring wind energy, mining for chocolate chip cookies, counting change and more!
Guthrie County ISU Extension received a grant to create a Storywalk. This is an experience for families to walk through a self-guided story that relates to the STEM Fest theme of Space. Additionally, there were other facts and talking points on each station. The book used was Gravity by Jason Chin. If you missed it, it will be coming to a town near you.
Participants at STEM Fest included youth of all ages with their families Attendance was around 150 participants total. There was participation from youth in every school district in the county as well as some homeschooled youth, and registrations from outside of Guthrie County!
In a special competition as part of the event, Mrs. Downing and Mrs. Tuel, with Panorama Schools, each won a $25 gift card for the most class participation.