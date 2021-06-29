The regular meeting of the CD Starlighters 4-H Club was held on June 13, at the Extension Office in Audubon, hosted by Anna Campbell.
President Anna Campbell called the meeting to order at 4:30 p.m. Roll Call was “What is your favorite summer activity?” answered by six members.
The secretary’s report was given by Kerrigan Larsen and was approved as read. Treasurer’s report was given by Anna Campbell and was approved as given.
Old business included: Concessions at the Figure 8 Races – 6-8 Allison, Kennedy, Hayden, Kerrigan, Karson and Melanie; 8-10 Allison, Marie Mason, Brody, Shandy, Melanie.
New business included: Concessions at the Fair: 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. – July 17, Dog Show, every Sunday, Set up at Fair prep – 4-H building
There was no club activity.
Julie read the newsletter
Meeting adjourned at 4:42 p.m. Presentations were given by Katelyn. The topic was Dance and Tumbling
The next meeting will be July 13, at 5:30 p.m.