SIOUX CITY — Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 422 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
From this area, Isaac L. Bower of Massena achieved a 4.0 grade point average and was named to the Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.”
