Atlantic School Retirement

The Atlantic School District recently recognized those employees retiring this year, and the following is written by Schuler Elementary Principal James Northwick about Janet Hascall.
Janet Hascall retired this year after working 38 years here at Atlantic Community Schools. She taught all her years as a 4th grade teacher. Some of the wonderful highlights from her career would include always providing great learning opportunities for her students including readers theaters for her students, always embracing creativity and running the chess club at Schuler. Something that tells a lot about Mrs. Hascall is how she welcomed all students to chess club. At one point, she had 25% of the students at Schuler attending chess club which shows how welcoming she was and how much she wanted to include any student that wanted to be a part of something. She was a positive part of many students' school careers.