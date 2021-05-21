Atlantic FFA members earn their Iowa FFA Degree

This year, seven Atlantic FFA members earned their Iowa FFA Degree at the 93rd Iowa FFA Leadership Conference on April 20 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest degree that can be bestowed upon an FFA member by the Iowa FFA Association each year. Only 5% of the FFA members in Iowa receive the degree each year. This is the second highest number of FFA members from Atlantic to ever receive the award in a single year.
To receive the Iowa FFA Degree, FFA members must meet the following standards: 1) Have been an active FFA member for at least 24 months; 2) Have completed at least two years of systematic instruction in agricultural education; 3) Have earned and productively invested at least $1,500 or worked at least 375 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program; 4) Have a satisfactory scholastic record; 5) Have demonstrated leadership abilities from a specific list of activities; 6) Have completed 25 hours of community service; and 7) Have participated in at least five different FFA activities above the local level. This year Alyssa Derby, Caroline Pellett, Craig Alan Becker, Garrett Reynolds, Gunner Kirchhoff, Hannah Carlson and Taylor McCreedy have earned this prestigious award.
Alyssa began her SAE project by working for HyVee in Atlantic. After a year, Alyssa was looking for a different challenge so she became a barista at Scooters in Atlantic. As a barista Alyssa will make coffee drinks to hand out to customers. She works with dairy products daily and grinds coffee beans. For hot drinks, She also has to froth the milk and make sure it is 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Finally Alyssa also works at the cash register and talks to customers to help establish a relationship.
Alyssa said “FFA has shown me what the true meaning of being a leader is. I've been able to step more out of my comfort zone and I've spoken with many individuals from all over the United States. Becoming the Vice President of the chapter has allowed me to learn my role as an individual and has helped me develop more relationships with members. My favorite experience was having the opportunity to travel to Indianapolis for National FFA Convention.“
Caroline grew on a farm and loves showing calves. As she grew up, she was very involved in anything with cows and especially baby calves. Caroline started off showing cattle in 4-H and then joined the Atlantic FFA Chapter. Caroline used money from showing calves to invest in calves and feed and started showing a feeder calf and the next couple years. Caroline then began showing carcass and show calves. I purchase grain from local distributers and sells her calves to local businesses, friends and family in town and surrounding areas.
Caroline said “I have really enjoyed being a part of the Atlantic FFA Chapter because it has given me many opportunities and has allowed me to create new friendships and get to know other people both within our school and outside of our school. I am very proud to have completed and received my Iowa FFA Degree.“
Craig Alan’s SAE project is working for Becker Ridge Farms, including the show cattle owned by the farm. Craig Alan got started with his SAE project when he was about 6 years old. While working for Becker Ridge Farms, Craig Alan has increased amount of responsibility each year. In exchange for labor Craig Alan, has been able to show the cattle projects at shows at local, state, and national levels.
Craig Alan said “From the time I joined in eighth grade, FFA has presented me with many opportunities to become a better leader and overall person. Through my involvement with the organization, I have attended several leadership conferences, competed in many different livestock contests, and traveled to the National FFA Convention. Throughout this journey I also learned a countless amount of lessons that I know will carry with me the rest of my life. Therefore I am glad to have received the Iowa FFA degree, and look forward to seeing how my involvement with this organization will benefit me in the future.”
Garrett’s SAE Project is working at Fareway in Atlantic. Garrett started mostly bagging and carrying out groceries as a courtesy clerk. As his time there began to grow, he got more responsibilities. Garrett now spent most of his time stocking and filling the shelves. He then moved into dairy section and would do this for another year or so closing down the store at night and such. In the spring of 2020, Garrett moved to the produce department, cutting and filling fruit and veggies. Garrett said, “Get involved and be active, FFA will help you do great things.“
Gunner was very interested in the electrical field when he took an electrical class as a sophomore. That summer he went to the local electrical shop, Brown Electric Co., and asked them if they would be interested in a high schooler's help and Gunner’s SAE Project began. Gunner has used his job at Brown Electric to begin his Apprentice Journeyman. Gunner assists in all day to day operations at Brown Electric by helping the Journeymen with whatever they need. He brings them supplies from the shop and helps pull wire through conduit. Gunner helps bend and lay the conduit, wire up switches, lights, ceiling fans, grain bin fans, outlets, breakers, garage doors. Kirchhoff said, “I help wire whatever needs electricity. I have wired up new motors for your grain bin. I have worked in new houses, old houses, new shops, old shops, grain bins, and much more business and residential that need anything electrical.”
“Brown Electric were more than excited to see someone interested. That was how I got my start in one of the greatest trade fields to be in. Hopefully, this will help me further my career in the Electrical Industry.” Kirchhof said. When asked about his FFA experience, Gunner said “Listen to Miller, he knows how to get you where you want to go.”
Hannah began her SAE Project Goat Herd project in elementary school. Her herd slowly started growing from there, my first goat eventually had babies and so did her babies, thus expanding my herd. After a while Hannah could afford to buy goats instead of just breeding existing goats. Hannah also expanded her SAE Project to her cattle business. She helps move and check cattle, give shots to babies and sick cows, feed and hay cattle on the family farm. Hannah also works during the spring and fall in the fields to help plant corn and soybeans in the spring. In the fall Hannah runs the grain chart during harvest.
Hannah said, “My Iowa Degree taught me you can do hard work, learn new things, make some good memories, and still have fun.”
Taylor has two SAE Projects, DBS Ranch and working for WindyPines Farms. Taylor developed her love for horses and riding at a young age while working at Windypines Farms. In addition to caring for and working with horses Taylor has been instrumental in caring for the livestock on our farm which includes meat goats, dairy goats, chickens and cattle. WindyPines farm produces quality breeding animals and Taylor has been very involved in the daily care and general health of the family's livestock. Taylor also earned extra income by working part time jobs doing a variety of things. She worked for relatives doing odd jobs in order to make money. Since her equine business has grown to the capacity of my facilities. Although Taylor will still work for Windypines Farms, she will also breed and raise quality dairy goats for milk production and animal sales. Taylor markets milk and milk products for a variety of uses. This project will give her an opportunity to develop, expand, market, and earn income from my dairy goat herd. “I have successfully shown my dairy goats at a very high level of competition, so the business idea was introduced to me by others who want to buy goat kids from me for exhibition and breeding stock. I have learned to make goat milk soap to sell, and have sold goat milk to pork producers to feed underweight show pigs McCreedy said.”
Taylor said, “FFA has been a life changing experience for me! It has given me opportunities to explore many different areas of agriculture and allowed me to become a better leader, public speaker, and has been filled with incredible memories. I am proof that if someone takes advantage of the opportunity to grow, learn, and apply themselves that hard work pays off! Earning my Iowa Degree was definitely a goal I had set several years ago, and to reach that goal is incredibly fulfilling! I am grateful to the FFA Organization for providing the platform to succeed and find a path to follow in College.”
Each Iowa FFA Degree recipient receives a certificate and the Golden State FFA Degree Charm which is made possible with support from Pioneer-Corteva through the Iowa FFA Foundation.