ATLANTIC — It’s August, back to school is coming up fast and school registration is open now.
The Atlantic Community School District is ready to register students for the coming year. New teachers will be coming in Aug. 17, and the first day of school for students is Aug. 23.
If your student attended Atlantic Community Schools in 2020-21, attending through the last day of school, just follow a few short steps to verify information and pay student fees. Fees are due by Friday, Oct. 8.
All online payments and meal applications are made in the JMC Parent Portal.
The steps include:
-Logging in to the JMC Parent Portal
-Clicking on register for 2021-2022 to start or continue the registration process
-View the lunch account and make a payment if needed
-View tuition/fees and make a payment if needed
-View downloadable links such as athletic physical forms, district calendar, and school supply lists
-Complete the JMC online free/reduced form if applicable
-For rural students only, fill out the transportation request form
New students who are planning to enroll for the 2021-22 school year should contact the student’s school office to make an appointment to get enrollment started.
More detailed information on the registration process is available online at the JMC Parent Portal, or at the student’s school office, or check out www.atlanticiaschools.org/registration.
Those who don’t have access to the internet can stop at the student’s school, where school officials will be able to assist you. Questions can also be directed to the schools at:
Washington Elementary — grades pre-K to third grade — hours 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 712-243-5234, Stacy Hornung, Principal
Schuler Elementary — grades fourth and fifth — hours 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 712-243-1370, James Northwick, Principal
Atlantic Middle School — grades sixth through eighth — hours 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 712-243-1330, Josh Rasmussen, Principal
Atlantic High School — grades ninth through 12th — hours 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 712-243-5358, Heather McKay, Principal; Andrew Mitchell, Assistant Principal/Activities Director
Transportation — All Grades — Mark Weis, Supervisor, — hours 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.712-243-3374
Food Service — All Grades — Natalie Ritter, Supervisor, — hours 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.712-243-5369