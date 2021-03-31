AUDUBON — A group of Audubon front-line workers in the COVID-19 pandemic were honored with the “Live Large,” award from the Audubon Chamber, as part of the Celebrate Audubon awards ceremony.
Joni Madsen of Audubon nominated the group, which includes Audubon’s essential workers, “who kept the rest of us healthy, connected, safe, warm, fed and taken care of,” Madsen said.
“Those front line workers (include) Pharmacy workers, nurses, custodians, mail carriers, teachers, doctors, businesses, aides, realtors, bakers, servers, plumbers, police officers, EMTs, fire fighters, garbage collectors, government workers, restaurant owners... I could go on and on,” Madsen said in her nomination. She wondered if the Chamber could “create a video honoring all of those essential workers and post it on Facebook. When we have Operation T-Bone Parade next summer, those individuals could fall in line behind the band and march down main street to thunderous applause. We owe so much to these people and businesses who kept Audubon sane and safe. I can think of no other group to recognize than these people for ‘Live Large Audubon.’”
Chamber officials said special thanks went out to all Audubon Healthcare Workers including those at Audubon Family Dental; the Friendship Home; Audubon County Memorial Hospital; Audubon Family Healthcare Clinic; Audubon Family Chiropractic; Audubon County Public Health; Audubon School’s Nurse, Jill Hermansen; Audubon Vision Clinic; Audubon’s EMTs and Fire Department and Medicap Pharmacy and more.
A second award presented honored the Citizen of the Year who “helped make the community a better place to live.”
In Audubon resident Jo Beane’s nomination, “Roxanne’s ongoing initiative and dedication has touched the lives of others, and carries the virtue of good citizenship to make our community a better place to live, work and raise your family.” Beane added that Roxanne had headed up many current improvement projects, including Albert the Bull, the Frisbee Golf Course and lights up and down the Main Street and Square.
Madsen also noted how Hoyle had “really lifted up those effected by the pandemic when it was in it’s infancy.”
“Through mask making, to creating and putting up those Senior banners on Broadway, to putting Christmas decorations up, to helping crown ‘Sir Albert,’ all of those things plus the countless other altruistic contributions she undertakes for the good of Audubon. I can think of no one who embodies those qualities of Citizen of the Year,” Madsen said.
The award ceremony also named an up and coming citizen, Tyler Tessman, who was named Junior Citizen of the Year.
He was described by nominators as “one of the most genuine people you will ever meet. He’s been involved in FFA, the National Honor Society, his church and has worked in the Ag industry.
In a nomination letter, Tessman was described as a junior citizen who “hasn’t missed an opportunity to give back to (his) community and encourages others to do so as well. These volunteer efforts are to be commended – packing meals for Meals from the Heartland, serving area farmers during harvest, assisting with Adopt-A-Family projects, community clean-up efforts, state-wide disaster relief projects and so much more. These volunteer efforts spread further then this community and Iowa – (he has) impacted many lives in Haiti as (he was) able to build a Sukup Safe-T Home for a Haitian family in desperate need, give attention to orphans and assist with many projects through the GoServ Global Organization. In school (he is) a role model to their peers and younger students – respectful of teachers, staff and all other students. He maintains his academics while being involved in extra-curriculars and appropriate attention is given to all. In the FFA organization he has accomplished much. Involvement has been on local, state and National levels in many career developments events, a superior supervised agricultural experience and chapter leadership offices. The FFA’s motto, ‘Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve’ fits this young person and their dedication to being the best they can be,” nominators said.
The awards ceremony was held on Friday, Feb. 12 at The Feed Mill in Audubon.