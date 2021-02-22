Nishna Valley Family YMCA

1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA

712-243-3934

Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com

Building and Pool Hours

Building Hours

Sunday — noon-6 p.m.

Monday — Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pool Hours

Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 8 p.m.

Friday 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.– 5 p.m.

Childwatch Hours

Max of five children at a time in childwatch

Monday — Friday 8-11:30 a.m.

Monday — Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.

Saturday No Childwatch

Mask Usage Policy

Mask Usage policy is still in effect at this time.

Upon entering the YMCA all staff and guest 3 years of age and older will need to have a mask on.

When working out once you reach your class or destination you may remove it but keep it with you as you will need to put it on when you are done & leaving.

  • All children coming in after school will need to have mask on at all times
  • TLC Afterschool program and preschoolers will also be masked at all times
  • Continue with social distancing in all areas, use hand sanitizer, continue to clean machines before and after using.

You can see the full policy on our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com

TLC Childcare Registration

TLC Before and After School Age Childcare is now taking registrations for the upcoming 20-21 school year. Stop by the Y to get your child’s packet and get them signed up. Program runs Monday – Friday 6 a.m.-school start time; after school until 6 p.m. We also offer late starts, early outs, snow days and no school days care. Contact Michelle at 712-243-3934 or email her at mheath@nishnavalleyymca.com with any questions.

Jack and Jill Preschool Registration

Registration for 3 & 4 year old Jack & Jill Preschool is now open. Contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com

