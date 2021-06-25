Atlantic School Retirement

The Atlantic School District recently recognized those employees retiring this year, and the following is written by Washington Elementary School Principal Stacey Hornung about Becky Kirchhoff and June Halder.
Mrs. Kirchhoff has worked for the district for 22 years. In those 22 years, she has made connections with hundreds of students, teachers and families. She is kind, caring, and really loves kids. I remember a few years ago when she started talking about retirement and that she was going to leave Washington with her granddaughter London. It was awesome seeing them get clapped out together.
Mrs. Kirchhoff has touched a lot of lives over the years. I spoke to one of her students the other day (Zoe) and she told me what she remembered the most about Mrs. Kirchhoff was that she was “really nice." I think that sums up Becky well, she is a really nice human. Her mom shared as well, "The calming reassurance of Mrs. Kirchhoff and her love of children was all I needed to know to make it clear that I was doing the right thing for my child. She never disappointed and I knew she was taken care of, the trust I had in her was immeasurable." The other day I was walking down the second grade hallway and a first grader was talking with Mrs. Stickler, and Mrs. Kirchhoff stopped and told this little girl, she knew she could do it, and she really wanted the two of them to be friends. This is a little girl that could use a few more friends, and that is the person Becky is. She is there for kids, always with a smile and with patience and kindness, and I will miss her deeply.
June has worked at Washington for 26 years. Most of that time was in the office. June has helped hundreds, probably thousands of people during her time in the office. I can’t even imagine how many phone calls, emails, messages, registration packets, copies she has helped with or made over the years.
Some of my favorite June memories are of conference nights when I start to wonder back to the office at the end of the night and a whole bunch of teachers are gathered in the office waiting for June to say, “Thank you parents for coming, conferences are now over.” They would tease her mercilessly waiting for that final call and she would turn red and usually say, “Oh Lisa!” and giggle.
June has been there for the Washington staff through good times and bad, and Washington won’t be the same without her.