Focusing on Forages: Grazing Series
Guthrie County Extension will be co-hosting a Grazing Series, starting June 14 and ending September in Adair and Guthrie Counties! This event is free to attend and a meal will be provided at 6 pm thanks to the Adair& Guthrie County Cattlemen. To get registered visit https://bit.ly/33THsJ5 or contact the office!
Recipe from Spend Smart. Eat Smart
Crunchy Coleslaw
Serves 7
Cost/Serving 0.49
Serving Size: 3/4 cup
INGREDIENTS
• 1 package (3 ounces) beef flavored ramen noodles
• 1 bag (14 ounces) coleslaw or 1 bag (12 ounces) broccoli slaw
• 2 green onions (thinly sliced)
• 3 tablespoons oil (canola or vegetable)
• 1/4 cup cider vinegar
• 1/4 cup white sugar
• 1/2 cup sliced nuts (optional)
• 1/2 cup sunflower seed kernels (optional)
• 1/2 cup dried fruit (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Crumb ramen noodles into a large bowl.
2. Add coleslaw or broccoli slaw, green onions, and any optional ingredients into the bowl. Stir to mix.
3. Whisk together ramen noodle seasoning packet, oil, vinegar, and sugar in a small bowl.
4. Pour dressing over slaw mixture. Stir until slaw is coated with dressing.
5. Cover tightly. Store in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving.
TIPS
Store tightly covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Four Layer Supper
Serves 6
$1.33 Cost/Serving
Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound lean ground beef
• 1 medium onion, diced (about 1 cup)
• 4 cups potatoes (sweet or white), cubed
• 1 can (14.5 ounces) green beans (drained and rinsed)
• 3/4 cup cheese (cubed or shredded)
• 1/4 cup nonfat milk
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Cook ground beef and onion in a skillet over medium high heat until cooked through.
3. Place potatoes in the baking dish. Put the green beans on top of the potatoes.
4. Spread the ground beef and onions on top of the potatoes and green beans.
5. Spread the cheese over the ground beef mixture. Pour the milk over the top.
6. Cover with foil and bake for 1 hour or until potatoes are tender.
TIPS
To reduce cooking time, prick the potatoes with a fork and microwave for 5 minutes before cutting up. This will reduce the baking time by 15 to 20 minutes.
Iowa Concern Hotline
Iowa Concern is a program of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The program began in 1985 as a toll-free number serving the agricultural community. Today, Iowa Concern serves both urban and rural Iowans. Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days per week at no charge. Iowa Concern has access to an attorney for legal education, stress counselors, and information and referral services for a wide variety of topics. Contact the Hotline — toll-free at 1-800-447-1985