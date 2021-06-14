YMCA Schedule

Nishna Valley Family YMCA

1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA

712-243-3934

Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com

Summer Yers

Summer Yers registration papers are available at the front desk. Childcare is for kids starting JK/kindergarten through the completion of fifth grade. Children must be 5 on or before May 1 of the same year, and attending Kindergarten, and not older the completion of fifth grade. The program will run June 7 – Aug. 13. All paper work and schedules are due by Wednesday the week before attending. Any questions contact Michelle Heath at mheath@nishnavalleyymca.com or Veronica McKee at vmckee@nishnavalleyymca.com or call them at 712-243-3934.

YMCA Golf Tournament

Open 4 Person Best Shot Golf Tournament

Nishna Hills Golf Course, Atlantic

Saturday, June 26, Shotgun Start at 9 a.m.

Entry Fee: $160 per team

(Fee Includes 1 Mulligan per person)

Contact Jackie Sampson @ 712-250-0025 with any questions.Register your team at the Y or with Michelle or Jackie.

Jack and Jill Preschool Registration

Registration for 3- & 4-year-olds at Jack & Jill Preschool is now open. Please contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com

