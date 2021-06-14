Nishna Valley Family YMCA
1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA
712-243-3934
Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
Summer Yers
Summer Yers registration papers are available at the front desk. Childcare is for kids starting JK/kindergarten through the completion of fifth grade. Children must be 5 on or before May 1 of the same year, and attending Kindergarten, and not older the completion of fifth grade. The program will run June 7 – Aug. 13. All paper work and schedules are due by Wednesday the week before attending. Any questions contact Michelle Heath at mheath@nishnavalleyymca.com or Veronica McKee at vmckee@nishnavalleyymca.com or call them at 712-243-3934.
YMCA Golf Tournament
Open 4 Person Best Shot Golf Tournament
Nishna Hills Golf Course, Atlantic
Saturday, June 26, Shotgun Start at 9 a.m.
Entry Fee: $160 per team
(Fee Includes 1 Mulligan per person)
Contact Jackie Sampson @ 712-250-0025 with any questions.Register your team at the Y or with Michelle or Jackie.
Jack and Jill Preschool Registration
Registration for 3- & 4-year-olds at Jack & Jill Preschool is now open. Please contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com