The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on July 20 with 14 members, Denise Coder and Beth Spieker present. President Mary Strong called the meeting to order at 1:10 p.m.
Secretary Elaine Martens read the minutes of the June 1 Board Meeting. The minutes were approved as read. Cheryl Wessels gave the Treasurer Report and Marcia Weis gave the Snack, Beverage and Gift Shop Report. Both reports will be placed on file for future audit.
The CCMM Auxiliary Constitution and By-Laws and Standing Rules were reviewed. Lucy Newton made a motion no changes need to be made to the Constitution and By-Laws, but #2, #5, #6, and #14 of the Standing Rules should be revised. These will be taken to the October General Meeting for Membership approval. The motion was seconded and passed.
President Mary informed the Board our legal name would remain CCMH Auxiliary since the Hospitals official name is Cass County Memorial Hospital.
Denise Coder gave the Administrative Report.
The EMG Machine the Auxiliary voted to purchase at the October, 2019 General Meeting was discussed. Darlene McConnell made a motion we do not keep money set aside for this purchase since the training for the machine has been cancelled and the Hospital will not be purchasing the EMG Machine at this time. The motion was seconded and passed. This will be taken the to October General Meeting for final approval.
Denise Coder explained Transportation Volunteers, the Lifeline Program and Lab Draw Transportation are not currently Auxiliary Committees. She recommended these Committees to be under the Auxiliary Umbrella for Liability Insurance and compliance efficiency purposes. Therefore, they will be added as Auxiliary Committees.
Denise Coder also explained the Auxiliary Membership Benefits for active members are use of Cardiac Rehab when patients are not scheduled, Pharmacy Discounts when wearing vest and badge and reduced cafeteria prices when working and wearing vest and badge. Officer Mailboxes in the new Gift Shop were discussed. Committee Reports were given.
Vice-President Lucy Newton gave the following Dates to Remember:
Tuesday, August 17, Board Meeting, 1 p.m., Senior Life Solutions building at 1500 E 10th Street, enter through the main door on the south side ofthe building.
Tuesday, Oct. 26, General Meeting, noon, First United Methodist Church. Flu
Shots will be given and new pictures for Badges will be taken.
The meeting was adjourned at 2:10 p.m.