New Cass County Farm Bureau Outreach Coordinator Hired

The Cass County Farm Bureau Board recently accepted the resignation of Office Assistant Sherri Menefee at the end of March. Mariah Murphy has been hired to take over the office duties with a new title of Cass County Farm Bureau Outreach Coordinator.
Menefee has been working for Cass Co Farm Bureau for the past eight years and will continue to work part-time for Adair County Farm Bureau. Murphy is currently the Outreach Coordinator for East-Pott County Farm Bureau and will add to her duties by taking on the Cass County FB office. Murphy is very familiar with Cass County, having grown-up in the Anita area and graduating from CAM High School. She has been very active in 4-H, FFA and other community activities. Mariah and fiancé Steven are currently making plans for their wedding in September.