SHIFT ATL is excited to invite the public to their annual fundraiser for 2021: a Farm to Table Dinner experience served up just like Sunday dinner at grandma’s, with dueling pianos entertainment later in the evening by Pianopalooza! This event will be held on July 17, on Fourth Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street.
Fourth Street will be blocked off from Chestnut to Walnut and tables will line the street so people can enjoy dinner and drinks from the beer garden with family and friends and then cap the evening off with dueling pianos! Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner to follow. Dinner will consist of steak or pork grilled on location and family-style sides and dessert. A beer garden will be available all evening with tickets available purchase at the gate that evening.
Tickets are available for $50/person, which includes your dinner and entry to the dueling pianos. Tables of eight can be purchased for $350, which includes eight dinners and eight tickets to the dueling pianos. There is limited seating available, and we do anticipate this event selling out quickly.
Tickets for just the dueling piano entertainment can be purchased before the event for $15/person or they will be $20/person the night of at the door. Gates will open for the dueling pianos at 7:30 p.m., following the Farm to Table dinner.
Funds raised from this event will help support the group in filling their funding gap to complete the renovations at their 14 E 4th Street project. All additional money raised will roll into the organization’s budget to be used for new economic and/or community development projects or events.
SHIFT ATL, a 501©3 nonprofit formed in 2019, continues to build upon their broad but straightforward vision for the place they have made home: to shift the direction of Atlantic’s social and economic development opportunities by leveraging partnerships and strengthening social bonds within the community. They intend to revitalize Atlantic through projects, services and programs that will enhance the community and foster a sense of growth.
Their inaugural project, renovating the Telegraph building (formerly known as the Downtowner) saw construction start in November of 2020. Werts Construction (Frazer Werts and team), Camblin Mechanical and Berg Electric have been executing against the renovation plan for the past four months and have made great progress. They have completed demolition, stabilized and plumbed the building and poured a new floor. Currently a new wall system is being built so that the finishing construction elements can begin. SHIFT ATL will still be completing a 2-bedroom AirBnB on the upper story. The lower level commercial space is currently without a tenant, but the organization has ideas for what they would like to see occupy this space and are excited about the potential this space holds for the community of Atlantic.