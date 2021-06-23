While tickets for the SHIFT ATL Farm To Table Dinner experience fund-raiser are sold out, there are still unlimited tickets available for the evening entertainment: Pianopalooza dueling pianos and beer garden.
This event will be held on July 17, on Fourth Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street. Gates to enter for the dueling pianos will be on 4th and Chestnut and 4th and Walnut. Featured in the beer garden will be spirits from Revelton Distillery out of Osceola. They recently were awarded five top awards from an international craft spirit competition Microliquor Spirit Awards (MLSA) for their honey whiskey and mulberry gin, both of which will be stocked in the bar at the Farm to Table dinner for attendees to try!
Tickets for just the dueling piano entertainment can be purchased before the event for $15/person or they will be $20/person the night of at the door. Gates will open for the dueling pianos at 7:30 p.m., following the Farm to Table dinner. Drink tickets can only be purchased at the event.
Funds raised from this event will help support the group in filling their funding gap to complete the renovations at their 14 E Fourth Street project. All additional money raised will roll into the organization’s budget to be used for new economic and/or community development projects or events.
SHIFT ATL, a 501(c)3 nonprofit formed in 2019, continues to build upon their broad but straightforward vision for the place they have made home: to shift the direction of Atlantic’s social and economic development opportunities by leveraging partnerships and strengthening social bonds within the community. They intend to revitalize Atlantic through projects, services and programs that will enhance the community and foster a sense of growth.
Their inaugural project, renovating The Telegraph (formerly known as the Downtowner), saw construction start in November of 2020. Werts Construction (Frazer Werts and team), Camblin Mechanical and Berg Electric have been executing against the renovation plan for the past six months and have made great progress. They have completed demolition, stabilized, plumbed, poured a new floor, roughed in electrical, insulated and hung drywall in the building. The crew is now ready to start on the finishing touches on the upper story. SHIFT ATL will still be completing a 2-bedroom AirBnB on the upper story. The lower level commercial space is currently without a tenant, but the organization has ideas for what they would like to see occupy this space and are excited about the potential this space holds for the community of Atlantic.
To purchase tickets for the dueling pianos, visit shiftatl.org/dinner or visit the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce. To learn more about each project, to donate or to get involved, contact shiftatlantic@gmail.com, visit the website shiftatl.org or facebook page, @shiftatl.