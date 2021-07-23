GREENFIELD – Owen Hoover of Anita, an angler who attends CAM High School, scored the victory in the Powerade High School Bank Series at the Cappel ACE Hardware SWIFT bass tournament Sunday at Mormon Trail Lake.
He won with his bag of three fish totaling 38.5 inches. Second was Cooper Jipsen from Atlantic, as his three fish measured 35.75 inches.
Rounding out the top 5 were Logan Eilts from Atlantic in third with 20 inches, Teagan Steinhuehler from Harlan with 13 inches was fourth and in fifth was Colton Rudy of Atlantic with 12 inches.
Jake Wailes of Wiota caught a 3-bag limit measuring 40.75 inches to win the Fairlife Yup Junior Bank Series. Second place went to Colin Rudy of Atlantic, with 37.5 inches and rounding out the top 5 were Grayson Molgaard in third with 33.5 inches, Brenty Hoover of Anita fourth, 21.25 inches and in fifth place Colton Kruger of Carson, 19.5 inches. Kruger also earned the AM Cohron & Sons Big Fish of the tournament with his 19.5” bass.
Twenty-eight high school and junior SWIFT Anglers competed at the second bank tournament of the season. All combined the student anglers caught 30 fish with a total length of 363.25 inches which is a 12.10 average length fish. All fish were safely returned to the lake.
The next event for SWIFT will be Sunday, July 25 at Greenfield Lake. It is the final SWIFT tournament in the 20/21 season. SWIFT will also hold their Championship Banquet immediately following the tournament.
The 2021-2022 Season is right around the corner with tournaments starting in September.
If you are interested or know of a high school or junior angler who loved to fish send a request for more information to swifishingteam@gmail.com .For complete details and updated information visit www.southwestiowafishingteam.teamapp.com.
For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow SWIFT’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Powerade High School
Individual Bank Series
1. Owen Hoover, Anita- 3 bass, 38.5 inches. 2. Cooper Jipsen, Atlantic- 3 bass, 35.75 inches. 3. Logan Eilts, Wiota- 2 bass, 35.75 inches. 4. Tegan Steinkuehler, Harlan- 1 bass, 13 inches. 5. Colton Rudy, Atlantic 1 bass, 12 inches. 6. Tytan Frohlich, Harlan- 1 bass, 11.5 inches. 7. Jake Oathoudt, Coring- 1 bass, 5 inches. 8 (tie) Joey Oathoudt, Corning; Conor Britten, Red Oak; Vicente Butcher, Corning; Cameron Hoden, Council Bluffs, 0 bass.
Fairlife Yup Junior
Individual Bank Series
1. Jake Wailes, Wiota- 3 bass, 40.75 inches. 2. Colin Rudy, Atlantic- 3 bass, 37.5 inches. 3. Grayson Molgaard, Atlantic — 3 bass, 33.5 inches. 4. Brentyn Hoover, Anita2 bass, 21.25 inches. 5. Colton Krueger, Carson 1 bass, 19.5 inches. 6. Letty McSorely, Carson1 bass, 16.25 inches. 7/ Holden DeVore, Atlantic- 1 bass, 16.25 inches. 8. Brody Hughes, Red Oak — 1 bass, 15.5 inches. 9. Bently Hughes, Red Oak 1 bass, 14 inches. 10. Joaquin Wailes, Wiota — 1 bass, 13 inches. 11. Cody Swank, Harlan; Hunter Quist, Atlantic; Gavin Dougherty; Braxton Hass, Atlantic; Jersey Ratigan, Exira; Aiden Duede, Carson; and Steven Ring, Neola, 0 bass