Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit with Angels Care Home Health

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors hosted Jessica Duncan on Thursday, March 4 to learn about Angels Care Home Health and the services they provide.
Angels Care Home Health is a Medicare-Certified Home Health agency providing cost effective home health care focused on each patient’s needs. Under the direction of the physician, Angels Care Home Health nurses administer medical services to the patient in the comfort of their own home, all while following the physician’s plan of care. Angels Care Home Health also provides skilled nursing care, restorative therapy, and medical social services to patients in their homes or in assisted living facilities and retirement communities.
Angels Care Home Health’s Council Bluffs office serves four counties: Cass, Harrison, Mills, and Pottawattamie. They have been growing rapidly in the last two years. The office went from 10 employees to now close to 30. Angels Care Home Health stands out from other home health companies with their specialty programs like Behavioral Health, Anxiety/Depression, Alzheimer's/Dementia, Pain Management and many others, which are all provided in the comforts of the patients’ home.
To learn more about Angels Care Home Health, please contact 712-352-3640 or visit that their website at https://angelscarehealth.com. Angels Care Home Health is located at 900 Woodbury Ave, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503.
Ambassadors pictured are (from left to right) Arlene Drennan, Krysta Hanson, Jessi Klever, Heidi Roland-Hinman, Rachel Czaja, Ruth Sears, Bill Saluk, Scott Bennett, Jennifer McEntaffer, Jessica Duncan, Dolly Bergmann, Colt Doherty, Kelsey Beschorner, Kathie Hockenberry, Dawn Marnin, Carole Schuler, Keith Leonard, Rich Perry, Donnie Drennan, Nedra Perry, and Angie Bitting.