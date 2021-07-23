ATLANTIC – CountryFest- an event featuring antique, garden and other tractors- will be held Saturday at the Cass County Fairgrounds starting at 9 a.m.
Antique tractor pulling and garden tractor pulling with the Western Iowa Garden Tractor pullers will kick off the event at 9 a.m. At approximately 1 p.m., tractors from the West Central Iowa Pullers will start their part of the event.
A new addition this year is Jeep type racing vehicles driving on the track at approximately 4 p.m. The vehicles can travel 300 feet in seconds with their front ends hanging in the air.
The Cass County Beef Producers will be offering food, including steak sandwiches, and Century Beef supplying the high prime hamburger. Coleen Babe will offer a beer garden, along with other varieties of drinks. Ron Redman will be offering hayrides around the fairgrounds in a 1940’s produce wagon, which was refurbished by Jim Zellmer.
There is no cost to attend, but donations to help fund the event are welcome.