Friday, July 30

8-10 a.m. Beef Weigh-In

8 a.m. Rabbit Show

9 a.m. Horse Show

10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Exhibits Open

11 a.m. Dog Show

3:30 p.m. Clover Kids Animal Show

5:30 p.m. Share-the-Fun/Style Show

6:30 p.m. Mutton Busting

8 p.m. Bull Riding

Commercial Booths Open Noon-9 p.m. Friday-Monday

Saturday, July 31

8 a.m. Sheep Show

8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Exhibits Open

8:30 a.m. Herd Dog Trials

10 a.m. Pet Show

11 a.m. Meat Goat/Dairy Goat Show

12 p.m. Working Exhibits, Educational Presentation, Extemporaneous Speaking

3 p.m. Livestock Judging Contest

4 p.m. Youth Water Fights

6 p.m. Tractor Pulls

Sunday, Aug. 1

7:30 a.m. Swine Show

8:30 a.m. Tractor Ride

10 a.m. Poultry Show

10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Exhibits Open

12-4 p.m Decorator’s Showcase

12-3 p.m. Tractor Display

2:30 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull

3-3:30 p.m. Feeder Calf Weigh-in

4:30 p.m. County Fair Church Service

5:30 p.m. Cow/Calf Show

6 p.m. Feeder Calf Show

6:30 p.m. Horse Fun Show

7 p.m. Golf Cart Races

Monday, Aug. 2

  • 8 a.m. Beef Show 1 hour after conclusion of morning beef show will be a Beef Fitting Contest

8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Exhibits Open

9 a.m. Best of Iowa

11 a.m. Rotary Watermelon Feed

1 a.m. Cass County Cattlemen’s Kids Cattle Clinic

4 p.m. Building Awards

5:45 p.m. Parade of Champions Bucket of Junk/Fundraising Auction

6:30 p.m. Grand Champion Beef Selection

7:45 p.m. Livestock Released

Tuesday, Aug. 3

8 a.m. Livestock Sale

8-10 a.m. Static Exhibits Released

Wednesday, Aug. 4

6 p.m.Clean-up

Kendra Sorum – Live Painting Daily (Friday/Saturday/Sunday)

A judge talks to an exhibitor on Wednesday when the fair kicked off in the Cass County Community Center during juding of static exhibits. Weigh ins and check ins of livestock happened on Thursday, along with the Little Miss and Little Mister contest, the King and Queen Contest and Senior Recognition.

