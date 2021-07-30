Friday, July 30
8-10 a.m. Beef Weigh-In
8 a.m. Rabbit Show
9 a.m. Horse Show
10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Exhibits Open
11 a.m. Dog Show
3:30 p.m. Clover Kids Animal Show
5:30 p.m. Share-the-Fun/Style Show
6:30 p.m. Mutton Busting
8 p.m. Bull Riding
Commercial Booths Open Noon-9 p.m. Friday-Monday
Saturday, July 31
8 a.m. Sheep Show
8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Exhibits Open
8:30 a.m. Herd Dog Trials
10 a.m. Pet Show
11 a.m. Meat Goat/Dairy Goat Show
12 p.m. Working Exhibits, Educational Presentation, Extemporaneous Speaking
3 p.m. Livestock Judging Contest
4 p.m. Youth Water Fights
6 p.m. Tractor Pulls
Commercial Booths Open Noon-9 p.m. Friday-Monday
Sunday, Aug. 1
7:30 a.m. Swine Show
8:30 a.m. Tractor Ride
10 a.m. Poultry Show
10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Exhibits Open
12-4 p.m Decorator’s Showcase
12-3 p.m. Tractor Display
2:30 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull
3-3:30 p.m. Feeder Calf Weigh-in
4:30 p.m. County Fair Church Service
5:30 p.m. Cow/Calf Show
6 p.m. Feeder Calf Show
6:30 p.m. Horse Fun Show
7 p.m. Golf Cart Races
Commercial Booths Open Noon-9 p.m. Friday-Monday
Monday, Aug. 2
- 8 a.m. Beef Show 1 hour after conclusion of morning beef show will be a Beef Fitting Contest
8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Exhibits Open
9 a.m. Best of Iowa
11 a.m. Rotary Watermelon Feed
1 a.m. Cass County Cattlemen’s Kids Cattle Clinic
4 p.m. Building Awards
5:45 p.m. Parade of Champions Bucket of Junk/Fundraising Auction
6:30 p.m. Grand Champion Beef Selection
7:45 p.m. Livestock Released
Commercial Booths Open Noon-9 p.m. Friday-Monday
Tuesday, Aug. 3
8 a.m. Livestock Sale
8-10 a.m. Static Exhibits Released
Wednesday, Aug. 4
6 p.m.Clean-up
Commercial Booths Open Noon-9 p.m. Friday-Monday
Kendra Sorum – Live Painting Daily (Friday/Saturday/Sunday)
(photo by Jennifer Nichols)
A judge talks to an exhibitor on Wednesday when the fair kicked off in the Cass County Community Center during juding of static exhibits. Weigh ins and check ins of livestock happened on Thursday, along with the Little Miss and Little Mister contest, the King and Queen Contest and Senior Recognition.