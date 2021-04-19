The Friends of the Atlantic Library group is holding their spring book sale on April 21-23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Those who attend need to wear a mask and practice social distancing rules.
Proceeds from the book sale helps support a variety of library programs, including the summer reading program, adult programs, youth programs and the annual shred day. The group spends numerous hours getting ready for the sale, and raised just over $3,100 for the library from the last sale. Books were sold from 25 cents to $1.
For more information about the group, contact President Ken Moorman, Vice President Linda Templeman, Secretary Barb Chase or Treasurer Dottie Krogh.