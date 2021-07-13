NORFOLK, Neb. - Northeast Community College has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Spring 2021 semester.
Everette Carroll and Mary Carroll of Harlan were named to the President's Honor List for full-time students for the Spring 2021 semester, earning a 4.0 GPA for at least 12 credits.
Eric Plagman of Cumberland was named to the Deans’ Honor List for full-time students for the Spring 2021 semester for earning a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours.
To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 200 students made the President’s Full-time Honor List this past spring semester. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-sixteen students were named to the Deans’ Honor List.