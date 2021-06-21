Because of a generous gift, St Paul’s Women of the ELCA (WELCA) will be holding Christmas in July!
Hal Gronewold has donated many of his wife’s Hallmark Christmas Ornaments for us to use as a fund-raiser. Allie Gronewold owned and operated the Hallmark store in Atlantic for many years. She had a large collection of ornaments and we are offering them for sale at an event to be held on July 16 and 17 at the St. Paul’s Fellowship Hall. This will be a very festive event with all the trimmings of Christmas including music, cookies, and decorations.
There are hundreds of ornaments for sale, most still in their original boxes. There are ornaments depicting angels, animals of all kinds, cars, Barbies and other dolls, Disney and other popular characters. Also, many lighted ornaments, nutcrackers, miniatures, Santas in all shapes and sizes as well as many sports ornaments, snowmen and ornaments for special people and various occasions. Additionally, there are Norman Rockwell plates, pewter Christmas plates, Heirloom Santa Collection figurines, Victorian Carolers figurines, and Dickens’ Christmas Carol figurines. There is something for everyone and they must be seen to be appreciated. The boxed ornaments will be offered at three for $10 and unboxed at four for $10. Other items will be $7 each or three for $20.
The funds raised during this event will be used to continue the mission projects of the WELCA organization.
The sale will be held from noon – 6 p.m. on Friday July 16 and from 9 a.m. – noon on Saturday July 17 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 14th and Cherry (across from the high school).