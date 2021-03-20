EXIRA - Playground equipment and a basketball court will be going in at Exira's Legion Park, thanks to the Exira Community Club, and it should be ready for use before this year's Fourth of July celebration.
About $75,000 worth of playground equipment will be going in, and the Community Club will be looking for volunteers to help install the equipment.
Club officials said they wanted to get equipment for kids of all ages, from the very young to pre-teenagers. The new equipment could be a big plus during ball games, town events and when people reserved the park shelter.
It's taken about a year to pull the project together - along with donations from a number of sources.
Grant funds from the Audubon County Community Foundation were received for the project and the city of Exira contributed as well, from a trust fund by the Klever Family that had been earmarked for parks and park equipment. About $5,000 was also donated by the Exira Community Club.
An additional Audubon County Community Foundation Grant will help by paying for a 60 x 42 basketball court, south of the playground equipment.
On March 9 members of the Community Club posted on Facebook about the project.
"Guess what we did yesterday! We ordered all new playground equipment for the Exira Legion Ballpark! We hope you are as excited as we are! Everything is set to arrive in seven short weeks. Watch for more details on how you can volunteer your time to help us get this put together in time for summer!"