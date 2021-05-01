The Cass County Local Food Policy Council is offering financial assistance to people who might otherwise not be able to afford to garden for food this year. The council is currently offering support to help cover the cost of renting a raised garden bed from Mollett Park in Atlantic, or the cost of joining a comprehensive food gardening and coaching program, Operation: Lawn to Lunch, offered by Brun Ko Farm this year. Additional funding may become available for other food gardening needs.
“While gardening is a fairly low-cost activity, the Council is providing this funding to strengthen the local food gardening community and assist with affording a few opportunities that are a little more costly,” commented Cass County Wellness Coordinator and council member Brigham Hoegh.
Mollett Park Raised Garden Beds
Raised garden beds at Mollett Park at 1020 3rd Street Place in Atlantic are rented out by Atlantic Parks and Recreation for $35 a season. The Cass County Local Food Policy Council will cover up to $25 of that fee.
“We are excited to offer support for this community gardening space to draw attention to the park and the great gardening amenities offered there,” commented Cass County ISU Extension Director and food policy council member Kate Olson. In addition to offering raised beds, the Mollett Park site offers on-site water, a gardening tools shed, and an area for composting.
“Additionally, the Cass County Master Gardeners will be growing at Mollett Park, and we expect to offer some educational programming at the park this summer as well,” added Olson.
Brun Ko Farm Operation: Lawn to Lunch
Brun Ko Farm’s Operation: Lawn to Lunch is a program that provides guidance and support for people as they turn a 4x6 foot section of their yard into a garden this growing season. Over the course of the program, which runs from late April to late fall, Brun Ko Farm will coach participants through planting and harvesting. Brun Ko Farm will also supply over 15 varieties of vegetables in the form of starter plants or seeds. Participants will be invited to join a private Facebook group in which Brun Ko Farm owners Emily and Nathan Paulsen will share instructional videos and additional gardening and food preparation
tips. In this Facebook group members of the program can get to know each other and share questions, photos, and insights. The comprehensive Lawn to Lunch program costs $80. The County Food Policy Council’s is offering to cover up to $60 of this program. The Lawn to Lunch program officially kicks off on April 29, and people interested in this program are encouraged to sign up soon. Additionally, organizers that to get the most out of the Lawn to Lunch
program, participants should plan to participate in the online Facebook group.
How to Sing Up for Food Gardening Financial Assistance
Cass County Local Food Policy Council financial assistance for food gardening is available first come, first served to people who live in Cass County and otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford these opportunities.
For more information and to sign up for these programs, contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or 712-249-5870. Hoegh will ask a few questions and help get participants signed up for programs that fit their needs, pending available funding.
People needing help paying for other food gardening supplies or gardening-related needs are also asked to contact Hoegh to discuss needs, as additional funding may become available.
More About Cass County Local Food Policy Council
The Cass County Local Food Policy Council is a Cass County Government advisory body that promotes local foods and food access. The Council facilitates networking among people and groups who are involved in all aspects of the local food system—from growing and processing, to selling and eating.
In its work, the Council gathers information about local food-related needs and considers what might be done to make sure everyone in Cass County has access to healthy food. The Council then makes recommendations and supports organizations working toward that goal.
To learn more about the Council, contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or (712) 249-5870. The next Council meeting is May 11. Meetings are open to the public and are currently being conducted virtually.
For more information on local food, farmers markets, and food access, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council’s Facebook page @CassCountyLocalFood.