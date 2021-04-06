WALNUT — A long time tradition that — like many other events — was cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 is on again in 2021.
Walnut Mayor Gene Larsen is coordinating the event on June 18-20, and “Antiques are FUN in 2021,” will be the theme.
Larsen said the AMVETs had delayed their decision to host the Antique Show until the beginning of March, to make certain no new mandates or regulations would be put into place by the governor which would prevent the show from taking place. With no new changes by the governor which would affect the Antique Show, the group decided to go ahead with plans, and also decided to bring back the Sunday show as well. In 2019 the show ran only on Friday and Saturday, in an attempt to “give the folks of Walnut their Father’s Day Sunday back,” officials said, but that proved to be unpopular.
Larsen asked the Walnut City Council to approve holding the event along with permission to use the streets again in 2022, which would allow organizers to start advertising earlier.
He said it would be posted that masks were strongly suggested inside and that social distancing was requested. Extra hand sanitation stations would be set up as well.
Council member Dennis Hullinger had spoken with public health officials about holding a large gathering like the antique walk, and reported that they were encouraging, and thought the state would be well on the way in terms of vaccinations by then.
Council members approved the event for 2021 along with permission for 2022, and to park one trailer on the streets the Wednesday before the show.
Larsen also announced that this would be the last year he coordinates the show. The Walnut Community Center Foundation (WCCF) would be sponsoring the show after this year, and would help and shadow him this year to learn the process.
“The show will be in good hands in the future,” Larsen said.
So far over 100 dealers have signed contracts, and another 150 contracts are going out soon. Some dealer spaces may be available and those interested should call 712-784-3710, or email the AMVETs at WalnutAMVETs@walnutel.net.