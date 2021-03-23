ELK HORN — The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community Schools will have a new secondary principal starting next year after the school board approved hiring Nate McDonald, currently teaching at Logan-Magnolia schools.
A principal position was empty after Rochelle Bruns, a former PK-fifth grade principal, died on Oct. 1, 2020 after a battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
“(McDonald’s) currently a teacher, AD, and coach at Logan-Magnolia,” Superintendent Trevor Miller said.
The board had put together two committees and had 18 applicants for the position. The committees interviewed four candidates, Miller said, “and Nate came to the top as our committee’s top choice.”
On McDonald’s Facebook page he posted that his five years at Logan-Magnolia CSD had been “an incredible experience, and has given me countless great memories with even greater people through teaching, coaching football and basketball, and serving as Activities Director this past year. I want to thank the Logan-Magnolia CSD and my co-workers, students, and the community for everything it’s given me.”
In other business, the district will make no changes to its current mask/facial coverings policy.
Miller said the face covering policy helped keep kids in school when a possible exposure occurred and the parties involved were wearing masks.
The board voted 5-1 to leave the policy in place, and address it again in April at their next meeting.