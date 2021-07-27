ATLANTIC - Nishna Valley Trails is holding a Kids Bike Ride Aug. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Schildberg Recreation Area west parking lot; Check in and start the ride at the parking lot. There will be three age groups, with the ride length set according to age.

The event is FREE, and all ages are welcome. Co-sponsored by Atlantic Parks and Recreation, Cass County Conservation, Fareway, and West Side Diner in Atlantic. Questions? Call Lora at 712-769-2372.

After the ride check out Atlanticfest going on downtown!

