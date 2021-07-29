The Montgomery County Recreational Trails Committee is hosting a Three Community Trails Bike/Walking Event on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug, 21 in Villisca, Stanton and Red Oak.
"There is no charge to participate, but donations will be accepted and all the fun you will have is absolutely free," organizers said.
The first community event will be on Friday night, Aug, 20 as Villisca hosts their “Every Street Bike Ride." Participants will gather starting at 7 p.m. at the Park Shelter House, at the intersection of Third St. and Third Ave. A leisurely evening bike ride, lasting around an hour and a half, will take riders down and up every street and avenue in Villisca past well known historic attractions including the Ax Murder House. Bikers may also choose to ride only streets or only avenues, either of which takes about 40 minutes. There will also be a 2-mile and a three- quarter mile walking route.
The next morning, Aug. 21, participants will be able to ride or walk the Stanton Greenbelt Trail. The event will start anytime between 8 and 9 a.m. from Anderson Park. Participants will be able to also visit the Swedish Heritage and Cultural Center and enjoy a cup of coffee and pasties or lunch at the new Fika Coffee Hus on Main Street.
The event will then travel to Red Oak for a 2:30 p.m. for the Historic Heritage Hill ride or walk including the WWII depot museum, and the scenic Red Oak Trail. Begin the journey at the Montgomery County Court House at Second and Coolbaugh St. ending at the “518” Building at the corner of Red Oak Square, Fourth and Reed for wonderful music and drinks of all kinds.
For those who participate in all three communities, a free commemorative t-shirt will be awarded. Those who choose to do only one or two segments will be able to make a suggested donation and get the same t-shirt.
Each community will have a separate route for biking and walking.
"Our purpose is to introduce to you the three participating communities and the new Montgomery County Recreational Trails Committee," organizers said. "We will also share the work of connecting our county from North to South and East to West through a new system of trails."
Pre-Registration is encouraged, but not required. You can register at Montgomery County Recreational Trails Face book page.