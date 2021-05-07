On Wednesday May 19, the Anita Food Pantry is hosting a mobile food pantry through the Food Bank for the Heartland at the Anita Food Pantry from 5:30 – 7 p.m., or as supplies last.
A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one day distribution. The mobile pantry is available free of charge. Visitors are asked stay in their vehicles with the trunk open.
Anyone in need is welcome to visit the mobile pantry, and no documentation is needed. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome.