KIMBALLTON — The lights are on in Kimballton.
After dealing with brown outs which started on Tuesday, Kimballton residents got their power back on Thursday evening.
A member of the Kimballton Fire Department reported that fixing the problem took a “ton of hard work, dedication and countless hours,” with help from city of Kimballton staff, members of the Fire Department, the Fire chief, and many volunteers.
Others helping included the Audubon County Emergency Management, NIPCO, MRES, Atlantic Municipal Utilities and more.
The fire department spokesman said the issue was a blown fuse in a transformer that they couldn’t see — something that was hard to track down, but in the end it wasn’t an issue with the main transformer that could have taken weeks or months to deal with.
While most of southwestern Iowa was in a heat advisory, with some heat indexes around 100, losing power was bad for residents and businesses.
When the outages began, a cooling station was opened at the Town Hall, and the Museum of Danish America offered free admission for Kimballton residents from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Friday, Aug. 27). Because of the power outages, officials there said, there would be “no charge for anyone with a Kimballton address.”
Kimballton Councilman Mike Shores said, “The city is working as hard as possible to alleviate the problem and get full power back.”