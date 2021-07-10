Stuart Mini STEM Fest
Visit the Stuart Public Library on July 17 to experience Mini S.T.E.M Fest! Come enjoy a variety of fun filled S.T.E.M activities. This event will be from 10 a.m. to noon. No registration is necessary. Free to all ages!
Youth Day Camps
Do you know of any youth grades Kindergarten to third or fourth to sixth that would be interested in a summer day camp? Guthrie County Extension is offering a variety of educational youth day camps this summer. For more information and additional dates visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/guthrie/. All youth who wish to attend must register online and bring their own sack lunch.
Raising School Ready Readers
Join us at the Stuart Public Library to learn how to Raise School Ready Readers on July 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17, and 24!
Can't make every session? Our motto is come as much as you can and miss when you must.
Focusing on Forages: Grazing Series
Guthrie County Extension will be co-hosting a Grazing Series, starting in June and ending September in Adair and Guthrie Counties! This event is free to attend and a meal will be provided at 6 p.m. thanks to the Adair& Guthrie County Cattlemen. To get registered visit https://bit.ly/33THsJ5 or contact the office!
Recipe from Spend Smart. Eat Smart.
Cool Cucumber Salad
Serving Size: 1 cup
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
• 1 cup cucumber (quartered and sliced)
• 1/4 cup onion, diced
• 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
• 2 teaspoons oil (canola, olive, vegetable)
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Wash and cut tomatoes, cucumber, and onion. Stir together in a bowl.
2. Add cheese, oil, lemon juice, and ground black pepper. Stir until combined.
3. Store, tightly covered, in the refrigerator for 3–4 hours before serving. Stir well before serving.
TIPS
This recipe can be doubled or tripled to make a larger batch.
Add sliced black olives.
Substitute apple cider vinegar or balsamic vinegar for lemon juice.
Brown Rice “Risotto”
Serves 4
Cost/Serving 0.51
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Ingredients
• 1/2 tablespoon oil (canola, olive, or vegetable)
• 1/2 cup onion, diced
• 1 clove garlic, minced, or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
• 3/4 cup reduced sodium chicken broth
• 1/4 cup water
• 3/4 cup instant brown rice
• 3/4 cup frozen peas
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese (grated, ground, or shredded)
Instructions
1. Heat oil in a medium sized saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and ground black pepper. Sauté for 2 minutes.
2. Add chicken broth, water, and brown rice to the skillet. Bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium low, cover, and cook for 5 minutes.
3. Stir in frozen peas. Cover and cook for 5 minutes more.
4. Stir in lemon juice, butter, and Parmesan cheese. Cook, uncovered, for 4-5 minutes, stirring continuously until thickened.
Tips
Substitute a favorite frozen or canned vegetable for the frozen peas.
For a one pot meal, stir in fully cooked chicken, fish, ham, or shrimp at step 3.