ATLANTIC - The Easter Bunny will be back in Sunnyside Park on Saturday, April 3, just in time for Easter. The event will run from 9-11 a.m. at the Kiddie Korral.
“Last year’s Easter Egg Hunt event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year we wanted to provide kids a safe way to celebrate the holiday,” said Kelsey Beschorner, Atlantic Rising’s Social Chair.
Atlantic Rising along with Atlantic Parks and Recreation and Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling will be hosting the "Hoppy Easter" celebration.
Kid's will be able to take a socially distanced picture with the Easter Bunny, and receive a goodie bag with coupons and Easter eggs.
You'll have a chance to vote for your favorite wooden egg with Atlantic Parks and Recreation and everyone will be able to grab a free Coca-Cola beverage at the Atlantic Bottling Pop Stand.
The Hoppy Easter event is being held in along with the Atlantic Parks and Recreation's second annual Easter Egg Cruise. The cruise includes decorated wooden eggs that will be set up around Sunnyside Park on Easter weekend. On Saturday, April 3, you will be able to drive through Sunnyside Park to see all the eggs and vote for your favorite. You can be part of the fun - children and adults can pick up and paint a wooden egg, and return it to Parks and Recreation by Friday, March 26. Eggs will have numbers on them so you can cruise through the park between 9-11 a.m. April 3, and drop off your vote with a volunteer located at the end of the cruise route. The winning egg will be announced on the Atlantic Parks and Recreation and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce's Facebook pages.
For more information - including a map - visit www.atlanticiowa.com or call the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce at 712-243-3017.