The Cass County Conservation Board is now taking Pre-orders for our Native Plant Sale. The order form and payment will be due April 30 at 4 p.m. Forms can be found online https://www.casscountyia.gov/county-departments/conservation-office/
Native Local Eco-type live plants will be sold. Live plants from nursery will come as small plugs; cells are 5” deep x 2” wide at top or 4.5”deep x 2” Cone. One Species of native grass, and 10 Native Forbs including many that benefit pollinators! All orders must be picked up during designated times at our offices in Lewis unless prior arrangements made. Designated pick up times will be: Thursday, May 27 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. or Friday, May 28 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Plants not picked up will be donated with no refund.