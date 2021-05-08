Join us in the Danish Villages May 28-29 for Tivoli Fest, featuring delicious food, performances, a parade, shopping, fireworks, and more. Enjoy free admission to all locations, both days!
Museum Hours
Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Guided tours of our artifact storage vaults Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 pm. Register at the front desk on the day-of. Spots are limited.
Genealogy Center Hours
Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
See the updated Local History exhibit!
Bedstemors House Hours
Saturday 1 — 4 p.m.
Masks and distancing required.
Opening At Tivoli Fest
Tradition and Change: Weddings in Danish America
May 28 through the end of 2021
A look into the ceremonial beginnings of Danish and Danish-American couples, past and present. In the Kramme Gallery (Level 2).
Square Stories
As you walk in the Jens Jensen Prairie Landscape Park, you’ll see new additions to the landscape. Louis Jensen, a Danish author, set out to produce 1001 Square Stories, “micro-fictions” which are formatted into the shape of a square. A selection of these stories, translated into English by Lise Kildegaard, will remain on display along the Friends Walk Trail.