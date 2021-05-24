St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic honored their graduating high school seniors at a special recognition service on Sunday, May 16. Four of the six seniors were in attendance, along with their parents and other family members for this special occasion. The graduating seniors and their parents are: Oliva Engler (Rob and Teresa Engler), Kennedy Goergen (Jeff and Missy Goergen), Keaton Juhl (Kelly and Amanda Juhl), Joe Sonntag (Todd and Jolene Sonntag), Grant Sturm (Dave and Joy Sturm), and Joe Weaver (Cody and Betty Weaver).
In addition, on April 25, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church confirmed six eighth graders into the church. These young confirmands had participated in three years of confirmation classes, learning about the Bible, the church and what it means to be Lutheran. Those confirmed are: Kayden Crall (Shannon and Lacy Crall), Alexis Hoyt (Ryan Hoyt and LeeAnn Gresham), Kinnick Juhl (Kelly and Amanda Juhl), Riley Strand (Jeff and Sara Strand), Kylie Templeton (Jay and Kristen Templeton), and Marissa Wheeler (Colby and Tara Wheeler).
If you or your family would like to be involved in the life of St. Paul’s, it is located at 1011 East 13th Street (across the street from the high school). There are activities for all ages, including Vacation Bible School which will be held on July 12-15. The church is under the leadership of Pastor Lauri Boysen. If you would like more information, call (712) 243-3678 or visit our website: http://www.stpaulsatlantic.com.