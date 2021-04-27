The Heritage House Guild met Tuesday, April 20 in Heritage Hall. Eighteen members answered roll call and we had four guests.
Activities director, Gabby Petersen, informed us that a volunteer coffee would be held April 29 at 10 a.m. for all Heritage House volunteers. Donna Rourick will be celebrating her birthday May 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. and Gabby needs two volunteers to serve. Judy Phippen, Kathy Hayes and Pat McCauley volunteered.
Kennedy Freund, Sales Director, announced there would be a presentation called “Opportunity Knocking” on Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m. It will be a program about the housing market and selling your home, and is open to everyone. RSVP to Kennedy if you are interested in attending.
Jon Jordan, the Lifestyle Wellness Director, told us that the Volunteer coffee would be used to recruit more volunteers from the community. They will be discussing more opportunities to assist the Heritage House Residents.
There was no program since this was our first meeting for 13 months due to COVID. We discussed Friday coffee hostesses and program scheduling. New Guild books for this year were handed out.
Coffee hostesses for April 23 are Nancy Misenor and Shirley Jensen; April 30 is Judy Phippen and Kathy Nelson; May 7 will be Lola Ehen and Judy Ryan; May 14 is Lorene Aldag and Florence Burrows; and May 21 is Kathy Hayes.
The next meeting will be May 17 with Pat Nymand and Pat McCauley as hostesses.