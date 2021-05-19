The Cass County Conservation Board is holding “Stand Up Paddleboard” Demonstration! The public demonstration will be held on Saturday May 29 1-4 p.m. at Cold Springs Park Beach, FREE! Stand Up Paddleboard or SUP is the fastest growing sport in the paddling community not only across the country, but especially right here in land-locked areas like Iowa. It's fun, healthy as a total body work-out and offers a unique perspective when it comes to being on the water. After a quick demonstration, try out the boards for yourself!
If you do not bring a life jacket one will be provided to you. Children must be 16 years or older. Paddler must weigh LESS than 250 LBS. Our Stand Up Paddleboard programs will be on the last Saturday of every month, Ending Labor Day Weekend on Saturday Sept. 4.
Saturday May 29
1 p.m. - 5 spots
2:30 p.m. - 5 spots
June 26
1 p.m. - 5 Spots
2:30 p.m. - 5 Spots
Cold Springs Park - Beach
You MUST CALL to get your spot! 712-769-2372
"We hope you will join us! Program will be cancelled if there is unsafe weather conditions on the lake," officials said.