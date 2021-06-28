TEACH. INSPIRE. ADVOCATE for the Agriculture Industry

Abby Brooks, daughter of Mike and Allie Brooks, has been selected to represent Audubon County at the Midwest Regional Miss United States Agriculture Pageant to be held this coming December in Maryville, Mo.
As a Miss United States Agriculture Queen, she will have the opportunity to not only be an Ambassador for our county and state but an advocate for the Agriculture industry.
In 2014 the organization was started to encourage women in agriculture to teach and enhance the American Agricultural Story. Since the launch of this program agriculture advocacy has spread across the United States covering all ages! This organization is truly to advocate for agriculture by using the crown and sash as an avenue to start conversations.
This fall she will be a senior at Audubon High School. After high school she plans to attend college to major in Ag Education or Ag Business.