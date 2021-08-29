AUDUBON COUNTY — While the first day to file for open school board or city candidate seats on the Nov. 2 General Election was this week, as of Friday morning, no one had filed paperwork in Audubon County.
Diana Munch, Audubon County Deputy Auditor and Election Director said as of Friday, Aug. 27, no one had filed for any of the city positions, and school officials said no one had filed at either the Audubon Community Schools or Exira-EHK Schools. Monday, Aug. 23 was the first day paperwork could be filed.
In Audubon County two school board seats in Audubon and three in the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton district will be on the ballot for Nov. 2.
Audubon Community School Board members Sara Asmus and Health Hansen will be up for re-election.
Exira-EHK’s three board members up for election include Patrick Greving, Kevin Petersen and Tami Fahn.
City candidates from around the county that will be on the ballot include:
Audubon: council members, Jason Hocker, Nick Weihs, and Brad Hemmingsen
Brayton: City Mayor Cally Christensen along with Greg Gust and David L. Hansen
Exira: City Mayor Mike Huegerich and Nathan Wahlert (appointed), and Courtney Peppers
Gray: City Mayor Penny Schmidt and Roger Sinow and Alisha Buml (both appointed)
Kimballton: City Mayor Glen Hoegh and Mike Shores, Tony Petersen and Vernon Schwarte (appointed).
The last day to file paperwork is Thursday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. There are no filing fees. School board paperwork must be filed with the school secretary while paperwork to run for city offices must be filed with the county auditor.
In order to run for either a school board or city position there are certain requirements.
•You must be a US Citizen, 18 years old or older, a resident of the school district, and eligible to vote in order to be a candidate for the city or school seats.
•Certain forms must be filled out and signatures must be collected in order to file for candidacy. You must file an affidavit of candidacy, along with nomination papers. The nomination paperwork must have signatures — the number of signatures generally is for school districts with fewer than 1,000 registered voters, the minimum number of signatures is 10. For districts with more than 1,000 registered voters, the minimum number of signatures is 1 percent of registered voters or 50, whichever is less.
•A school candidate guide is available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s web page under elections/candidates/school elections. You can find an affidavit of candidacy and nomination paperwork is also available there.