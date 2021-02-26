AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council approved advertising for a new police chief, after Matt Starmer announced his plans to retire. A second item — advertising a police officer position — was tabled until the new police chief is hired.
Starmer announced he would be retiring, but planned to stay on for a while to help the new chief, staying through June 1 at the latest. He’s been in law enforcement for 24 years.
In addition, the Audubon Police will be down one officer, as Officer Preston Harter is also leaving the department to take a job with the Cass County Sheriff’s office.
The council was going to advertise for that open police officer position, but after considering the schedule the police academy in Des Moines, the council voted to wait and leave that decision to the new chief.