WIOTA — On April 26, at approximately 7:13 p.m., Cass County Deputies responded to an accident on White Pole Road and 662nd Street near Wiota. A motorcycle driven by Austin Boggs, 22, and passenger Paige Boken, 29, were traveling east bound on White Pole Road when a deer entered the roadway from the south ditch. The motorcycle struck the deer ejecting both occupants. The motorcycle and occupants slid across the gravel shoulder and onto the south shoulder of the roadway. Both occupants were transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital by Cass County EMS with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

