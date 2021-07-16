Audubon County Community Foundation announces that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Audubon County. As part of this fall grant cycle, $50,400 is available to support Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is Sept. 1.
Of the total allocated funds, $2,825 is restricted to the Exira area, $2,375 is designated for the community of Audubon, and $45,200 is available to support projects throughout the county.
Beginning July 15, application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Audubon County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system. Please note that there is a new grant application portal this cycle; all applicants will need to create a new account when first accessing the application.
Only organizations providing services in Audubon County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project.
The Audubon County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Audubon County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a permanent impact on, and in, Audubon County. For Fall 2021, the Audubon County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital and program support. Requests for general operating support will not be considered.
These grant funds are made possible by the generosity of Audubon County Community Foundation donors. To inquire about donating to the Audubon County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Audubon County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Board members of the Audubon County Community Foundation are Chair, Joel Hoegh of rural Brayton; Vice Chair, Steven B. Hansen of Audubon; Secretary/Treasurer, Megan Wagner of Audubon; Gina Benton of Exira, Bob Blomme of Audubon; Pat Kaiser of Audubon; and Donna Olson of Kimballton.
Contact Stacey Goodman (stacey@omahafoundation.org) or Tess Houser (tess@omahafoundation.org) at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the October Board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of October.