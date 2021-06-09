The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on June 1, with 22 members, Denise Coder and Carole Schuler present. President Mary Strong called the meeting.to order at 1 p.m. She informed the Board Rita Swanson had resigned as President and according to the by-laws the Vice-President assumes the duties of President.
Secretary Elaine Martens read the minutes of the Feb. 18, 2020, Board Meeting. The minutes were approved as read. Cheryl Wessels gave the Treasurer Report and Marcia Weis gave the Snack, Beverage and Gift Shop Report. Both reports will be placed on file for future audit.
Denise Coder gave the Administrative Report.
Committee Reports and Updates were given.
The card file was discussed. Lucy Newton made a motion the Board vote only as a recommendation and then take it to the General Meeting for final approval. The motion was seconded and passed. With a show of hands, the majority of the Board did not feel the card file was necessary.
The Fair Booth was discussed. Kathy Nelson made a motion not to have a Fair Booth this year since we have no gift items to sell. The motion was seconded and passed.
President Mary Strong showed an Auxiliary Notebook which has been prepared so all the important papers for the Auxiliary are all in one place.
The Definition of an Active Member was discussed. Marlys Berry made a motion an active Auxiliary member pays annual dues and volunteers in one or more service areas at least one time per month or is a committee chair, officer and/or an at large board member. The motion was seconded and passed.
A discussion was held if the Board members should be reduced. It was decided to leave the number of Board Members as is for now.
Norma Reed made a motion we have a June General Meeting. The motion was seconded and passed. The General Meeting will be at noon on Tuesday, June 29 at the United Church of Christ with Lucy Newton as Chair.
Since the 2020 Officers did not complete a full year because of COVID they will serve the 2021 year.
The next Board Meeting will be July 20 at 1 p.m. in the Old Clinic Building.
The meeting was adjourned at 2:40 p.m.