The Exira-EHK Leadership Leo Club will be hosting a Drive Up Spaghetti Dinner Event at Exira EHK High School on April 10 from 5-7 p.m. to raise funds for Annette Santisteban to help with her medical expenses as she battles breast cancer. Orders will be taken at the circle drive, main entrance of the HS/MS. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread stick and a homemade bar. The club will also be raffling off a crochet Spartan blanket and selling bracelets.
EEHK Club Spaghetti Supper Fund-raiser set for April 10
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 48%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:24:16 AM
- Sunset: 07:31:17 PM
- Dew Point: 23°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mainly sunny. High 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- Third individual arrested in bar fight case
- AHSTW's Grobe represents area in all-state voting
- State Treasurer Awards $1,529 College Savings Iowa Contribution to Anita Family
- Off to Simpson for Caroline Pellett
- Busy stretch of season for Salute Gymnastics
- State Auditor's office reports findings for city of Massena
- Area Police Reports
- Area Police Report
- Hoppy Easter: Organizations team up for family Easter Event
- Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit Interior Touch
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.