The Exira-EHK Leadership Leo Club will be hosting a Drive Up Spaghetti Dinner Event at Exira EHK High School on April 10 from 5-7 p.m. to raise funds for Annette Santisteban to help with her medical expenses as she battles breast cancer. Orders will be taken at the circle drive, main entrance of the HS/MS. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread stick and a homemade bar. The club will also be raffling off a crochet Spartan blanket and selling bracelets.

