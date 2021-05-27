Memorial Day Weekend often marks the start of summer fun, and Atlantic Parks & Recreation has just the event to start summer off right.
On Saturday, May 29, from 11 AM – 3 PM, the Atlantic Parks & Recreation will be hosting a block party at Sunnyside Park in Atlantic. The block party will be a good time for the whole family. Expect live music, carnival games and prizes, food and drink vendors, firetrucks, police cars, a dunk tank, and more.
In addition to a good time, the Sunnyside Block Party will offer a chance to learn more about summer opportunities from Atlantic Parks & Rec and other area organizations, such as Nishna Valley Trails (a local bicycling organization), and Cass County Conservation. For example, Atlantic Parks & Rec just announced a new “Art in the Park” program that will be held every Wednesday morning from 9-10 AM at various Atlantic parks in June and July.
Atlantic Parks & Recreation offers not only programming but also free gear rental for a variety of games and sports including tennis, horseshoes, disc golf, and even bicycling. Parks & Rec offers bikes and helmets in a variety of sizes. To encourage more people to try bicycling this summer, Dave Chase of Nishna Valley Trails will be at the Sunnyside event with information on trails in Cass County. “Cass County has a number of trails that are great for walking, running, or biking for all ages,” commented Dave, “I look forward to talking with people about these opportunities, and sharing flyers and maps about the fantastic trails we have in the area.”
Atlantic Parks & Rec Sunnyside Block Party
When: Saturday, May 29 11 AM – 3 PM
Where: Sunnyside Park (1200 Sunnyside Lane, Atlantic, IA 50022)
What: A day of fun and a chance to learn more about area summer recreation opportunities
Who: All ages welcome
See you around for summer fun!
Brigham
Bio: Brigham Hoegh is Cass County’s Wellness Coordinator, a position jointly funded by Cass County Board of Supervisors, Cass County ISU Extension, Cass County Public Health, and the Nishna Valley Family YMCA. Brigham serves as a connector and bridge builder between local groups focused on community health and wellness initiatives, including Healthy Cass County (on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty) and the Cass County Local Food Policy Council (on Facebook @CassCountyLocalFood).