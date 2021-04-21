ANITA – The Friends of Lake Anita have released their schedule of events throughout 2021, including their Saturday night movies at the campground and Kids Fishing Day in June. Members said the schedule is subject to change, and more information will be put on the Lake Anita State Park Facebook Page as it becomes available.
The Saturday night movies are held from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and start at sunset. Members are working with Swank Motion Pictures to finalize the list of movies. Visitors are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets, and can get free popcorn or souvenirs at the popcorn shed.
Kids Fishing Day will be held on June 5, with registration at 9:30 a.m. and the event starting at 10 a.m. Kids will be able to fish following a short program, and each one will receive a prize. Grilled hot dogs, chips and water will be provided to participants.
The Christmas in July event, in which campers site are decorated like it’s Christmas time, will be held on July 17. Sites are judged, and awards go to the top three participants. Santa will make a visit to the campground and a Christmas theme movie will be shown.
An Evening Kayak Cruise will be held Sept. 5. Registration starts at 7:45 p.m., and people should bring their kayak decorated with lights to the main boat ramp. The group will kayak in front of the campground area.
A new event, the Dog Jog, will take place on Oct. 9. Details are still being planned and more information will come out closer to the event.
The First Day Hike will be held Jan. 1, 2022, and include different courses to walk including 4 mile walk. It will start at 10 a.m., and refreshments will be served afterward.