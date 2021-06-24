Atlantic School Retirement

The Atlantic School District recently recognized those employees retiring this year, and the following is written by Atlantic High School Principal Heather McKay about Denise Sharp.
Denise Sharp worked at AHS as a paraeducator since Aug. 22. In 2011, she helped begin Student Support Services, a place for students to get extra help with all types of academic needs: homework completion, studying, organizational skills, etc.
This is what I presented at the retirement celebration:
For Denise:
Denise Sharp is a woman of class, intelligence, grace, and style who I hope I will be able to pay homage to.
After these many years of working together, I will need to adjust to the idea that you are no longer just down the hall--even though I kept moving which hall you were in.
Denise, I have thoroughly appreciated all of the hard work you put into our students’ success. When I came to you with this notion of Student Support Services, you were very willing to help create a lifeline to students who needed additional support. I was amazed at the ease with which you took on re-learning geometry as this is something my brain still struggles to comprehend. I honestly cannot recall a time that I came to you with a request and you told me no. It was usually, “ok, that’ll work.” And then I could walk away knowing that you would do just that to make it work and work well for others. Because of your efforts we were able to help support students’ learning in different ways, provide them structured study halls, create check ins/check outs, get students organized… at least until the next day… Your efforts have helped get countless students to their diplomas.
I wish a retirement filled with laughter, fun, and relaxation for you. Final words… a poem by an unknown author:
A good farewell does not end with crying
It's all about a new beginning
It's all about trying
A good Farewell is all about a positive light
When things will be just great and all will be bright
A good farewell as I am giving you
May you stay blessed wherever you go
Just want you to know
That I will miss you!